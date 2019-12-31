Get your pets and yourself ready for NYE fireworks

Fireworks on New Years Eve can be a magical moment for people — but troubling and stressful for our furry friends.

"We can't explain it [to them]," St. John's veterinarian Heather Hillier told The St. John's Morning Show.

"We can't have a discussion with them this morning that says 'OK, tonight there's going to be really loud noises and lights, but it's OK.'"

Getting dogs prepared for fireworks can start much earlier in the day, Hillier said. Giving them time to play and exercise can help to tire them out, making them more relaxed leading into the night.

"Really beat them out, get those endorphins going," Hillier said. "Make them feel really comfy, relaxed, tired tonight before everything starts."

If dogs are staying inside for a fireworks display, Hillier said it's important to have someone in the house with them. She advises those who stay with pets to remain upbeat, as a positive attitude can go a long way toward keeping a dog calm.

"Acting like it's not a big deal will actually tell them 'OK… mom and dad are not upset about this, so maybe it isn't as upsetting as I think it is,'" Hillier said.

If pets are left alone during fireworks, Hillier stresses dogs should be left in a smaller, secure space with doors and windows locked. Dogs will usually try to escape if they get too worked up.

Dogs should also wear an ID tag in the event they do escape so they can be reunited with their owner.

Hillier said other pets like cats will act differently when dealing with fireworks, more likely to run and hide from the noise. It's important to give cats their space, she said, and create an environment that makes things as comfortable as possible.

Family-friendly fireworks

Fireworks in St. John's will begin at 8 p.m., rather than midnight, over at Quidi Vidi Lake, with a list of activities leading up to the main event — a new schedule that's sparked controversy in recent weeks.

Coun. Jamie Korab said council moved the display to an earlier start time this year to make it more accessible for young children and families, in line with what some other municipalities do.

"We realize… a lot of people liked the midnight fireworks, but this gives a chance for everyone to [take part]," Korab said. "This is the first year to try it, we'll see how it works out. And if it's successful, you know, it's something we'll look at next year."

For those wanting a later celebration, a pyrotechnics show will set off at midnight on George Street.

Residents in Mount Pearl are advised fireworks are only permitted between dusk on Dec. 31 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.