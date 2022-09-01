RNC investigating 2 multi-vehicle fires in St. John's
Both fires happened in the parking lot of businesses in the city. A total of eight vehicles burned.
Total of 8 vehicles burned in two different parking lots of city businesses
Police are investigating a pair of multi-vehicle fires that lit up the night in central St. John's.
In a press release issued Thursday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers are investigating two Wednesday night fires.
The first happened around 9:15 p.m. at a lawn care business on Old Pennywell Road, where police and fire crews found three of the company's trucks burning in the lot.
Less than two hours later, at 11 p.m., police and fire crews responded to another fire — this time at a car dealership on Kenmount Road, where five pickup trucks were burning.
The press release says the RNC considers the fires suspicious but can't confirm they are linked.
Police say no one reported any injuries from the fires.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?