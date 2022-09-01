RNC investigating 2 multi-vehicle fires in St. John's

Police are investigating a pair of multi-vehicle fires that lit up the night in central St. John's.

In a press release issued Thursday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers are investigating two Wednesday night fires.

The first happened around 9:15 p.m. at a lawn care business on Old Pennywell Road, where police and fire crews found three of the company's trucks burning in the lot.

Less than two hours later, at 11 p.m., police and fire crews responded to another fire — this time at a car dealership on Kenmount Road, where five pickup trucks were burning.

The press release says the RNC considers the fires suspicious but can't confirm they are linked.

Police say no one reported any injuries from the fires.

