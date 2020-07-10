2 fires burning near Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Two separate fires were burning west of Happy Valley-Goose Bay Friday afternoon, according to the provincial fire duty officer.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the fire duty officer said two air tankers were being used to fight the fires.

One fire, near Edwards Brook, is less than a hectare in size.

The second fire is near Sandy Island Lake and is about 25 hectares in size.

The statement said there have been no reports of any people or property at risk.

