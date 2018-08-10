Arson investigations 'grave concern' for Grand Falls-Windsor

A series of suspicious fires are under investigation by RCMP and fire and emergency services in central Newfoundland amid concerns about a potential serial arsonist in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The Grand Falls-Windsor detachment of the RCMP has received seven reports of fires since June 28, and police have confirmed that four of those fires are being investigated as arson.

The situation is one of "grave concern," said Mike Browne, deputy mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor.

The Grand Falls-Windsor Fire Department worked to put out a fire behind the Scotsburn earlier in October. (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter )

"We met with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and met with our fire officials, and like I said as far as we're concerned there might be a firebug in town," Browne said.

"In fact, there is a firebug in town, and we'll ask the citizens to keep an eye out, especially for vacant buildings if they're travelling in the night times out for a drive."

The four fires under investigation are the June 20 fire at Red Cliff Campground, the June 28 fire at Exploits Valley Cross Country Ski Club, the July 19 fire at Norseman Windows and Siding and the Aug. 2 fire at Scotsburn Dairy.

The RCMP say there is not yet a conclusive connection between the fires.

Chamber of Commerce says stay vigilant

In the recent past there were some fires that began on the outskirts of town, but they now seem to have moved into the community, said Gerald Thompson, executive director of the Exploits Regional Chamber of Commerce.

That change is causing concern for the town and its business owners, said Thompson, who has been in the local business community for more than 40 years.

"It has been a two-fold thing," said Thompson, who believes the number of suspicious fires is actually five.

"Over the last six months we've had a number of break-ins, and now it's gone to these suspect fires."

Gerald Thompson says there are some common sense measures for business owners to protect their property in the wake of suspicious fire activity in Grand Falls-Windsor recently. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The RCMP has provided recommendations for the chamber to pass along to business owners in the community.

"It's all common sense of course. Add good surveillance, have a good security system, try and make your business itself as foolproof as you can," Thompson said.

"But the important part, when it comes to the fires part of it, is make sure that the perimeter of your building is free from clutter. If you've got a dumpster make sure it's locked up, don't have wood or combustible materials near your business."

Thompson has been meeting with business owners to discuss what has been happening around the community, and passing along the information handed down by the RCMP.

"We have to deal with it, and the reality is that the business people need to look around their property and make it as safe for themselves as they can."

A potential pattern

Some of the suspicious fires have targeted vacant buildings, according to Browne.

"There is a common thread. It looks like all the fires are set by the side of the buildings, either through a dumpster or just using a bigger lighter to set the building on fire," he said.

The former mill house suffered extensive damage in a fire, but no one was injured. (Vincent MacKenzie/Twitter)

In his time on town council, and living in Grand Falls-Windsor, Browne says this is the first time he has seen anything quite like this.

"These vacant buildings can be, and we hope to be, used again for business in Grand Falls-Windsor," he said.

"It is a big concern for council and our senior management here at town hall."

