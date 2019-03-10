Is there a life at risk? New 'out of jurisdiction' policy in place for Corner Brook firefighters

The City of Corner Brook has approved a new policy that lays out the protocol for responding to fires and other calls for firefighter services outside city limits.

"This formalized it, simplified it, and allows us to make a decision in pronto time and get our crews rolling and responding to an emergency incident," said Todd Flynn, Corner Brook's director of protective services.

Flynn said previously there was no formal process in place for evaluating whether to send a crew to another jurisdiction, and the old policy required approval from several people, even city councillors at times.

"This one puts it in my lap and I talk to my deputy chief of operations or I talk to my city manager and we make our decision based on what's presented."

What goes into making a decision

Flynn said the decision-making process will take into account available resources, whether resources are compatible with the emergency at hand, whether the response will be timely enough to make a difference to the outcome, and road conditions.

"For instance, if it's a structure fire, is there lives involved? Is there people trapped in the building? If there's anything like that we're going, we're rolling, regardless," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"Say it's a shed in the backyard and it's well involved … will we accomplish anything? We're not going to get there in time to save anything and what's saving is not worth the cost of sending the resource there."

Flynn said the distance firefighters will travel will depend on the resource requested.

Prior service agreement needs to be in place

Another big change is the requirement for a prior service agreement, which must be in place before the Corner Brook department will respond to calls outside the city. The only exception would be if lives are at risk.

"If we don't have a prior service agreement, well, then we'd look at life being a factor there. If there is a life involved or opportunity to save a life we're going regardless. However, if it's just a structure fire or a rescue that someone else can do that's closer or whatever, we'll leave it to them."

There are currently no agreements in place because the requirement is new, but Flynn said the city is in discussions with two different locations that are asking for subordinate services, and one looking for primary coverage.

Concerns over payment for fire services came to a head in 2015 when a year-round residence in Pinchgut Lake about 20 kilometres outside Corner Brook — was destroyed after the city ordered firefighters not to respond to any calls beyond city limits.

Flynn said people in areas that are not part of a municipality, like Pinchgut Lake, will have to form a group and come to an agreement with the city for service.

"What that means is that Corner Brook will respond if you enter into an agreement with us. However, we're not going unless that agreement's in place or if there's … a life at risk."

The city will also look to recover costs incurred for calls to areas without a prior service agreement from the individual, agency or organization requesting the service.

"We cannot expect our taxpayers in the city Corner Brook to pay for services being provided to another jurisdiction. That's not proper and it's not ethical."

