RNC respond to vehicle fire in downtown St. John's

The police and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in downtown St. John's Friday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC News that someone called the police around 11:40 p.m. to report what they believed was a fire-bombing at the corner of Prescott and Bond Street.

Witness photos and video from the scene show a white car which appears to be extensively damaged, and there are reports that a nearby office building sustained some exterior damage.

Police didn't give any further information and were not able to say whether or not there were any injuries.

