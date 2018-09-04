Firearms, drugs, money seized and man arrested in St. John's

A 43-year-old man spent Monday night in custody after being arrested earlier in the day in St. John's for weapons offences.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the city centre around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. In addition to the arrest, the RNC say officers found and seized drugs, money and various weapons. A car was impounded as well.

The man is facing several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm inside a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was also charged with breaching three court orders and resisting arrest.

The man has a court appearance set for Tuesday.

