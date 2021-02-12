Man confronted stuck ATV riders, waving a firearm, police allege

A Carbonear man faces a number of firearms charges after allegedly confronting two people riding on all-terrain vehicle (ATV) who got stuck on a snowy trail near a cabin.

RCMP say they were contacted just after midnight Feb. 10 by two people who said they were trying to get their ATV unstuck from the snow on a remote trail off English Hill Extension in Carbonear, when a man with a firearm appeared and threatened them.

The people were able to free their ATV, and the man ran off, police said. It was suspected he was in a lone cabin close by.

A police dog and the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue were called in to assist in the search of the area.

The 54-year-old man was located and arrested, and police obtained a search warrant for the cabin, where they seized a number of firearms.

The man is charged with use of a firearm to carry out an offence, as well as pointing, and careless use of, a firearm. He's also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He appeared in provincial court on Feb. 11 and was released on a number of conditions. He is due back in court on March 31.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador