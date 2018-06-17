Fire at vacant Corner Brook building deemed suspicious

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a fire in Corner Brook, which they consider to be "suspicious in nature."

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Corner Brook Fire Department crews and the RNC attended the fire at a commercial building on Mount Bernard Avenue.

The structure, a vacant garage-type building, sustained extensive interior damage.

Police closed the road to traffic for some time Saturday night, and firefighters remained to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time, but RNC fire investigators are expected to analyze the scene on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating what caused Saturday night's fire in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

