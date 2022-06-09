Volunteer firefighter dies in fire truck crash near Trinity

Bonavista RCMP say a man has died after the fire truck he was driving crashed on Wednesday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC)

A volunteer firefighter died after the fire truck he was driving crashed near Trinity on Wednesday, according to a statement from the RCMP.

Police say the man was responding to a service call when the fire truck rounded a curve on Route 239 on the Bonavista Peninsula, left the road and went over an embankment. The man, who police say wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the statement. He was the only occupant of the fire truck.

Bonavista RCMP say they received a report of the crash around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was later pronounced dead at Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville.

Police say they're still investigating, and have engaged the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The man is the fifth person in Newfoundland and Labrador to die in a motor vehicle crash in less than two weeks. At least two others also weren't wearing seatbelts.