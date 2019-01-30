Fire hits Community Food Sharing Association warehouse on Topsail Road

A section of Topsail Road in St. John's was shut down while emergency crews tended to a fire on Wednesday morning at a warehouse belonging to the Community Food Sharing Association.

Topsail Rd. closed around 1149 Topsail Rd. (Pole Fitness NL) smoking. <a href="https://t.co/I5YUx5gYOF">pic.twitter.com/I5YUx5gYOF</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

Staff said it is not known yet how much of the food stored inside the building was damaged, but nobody was injured.

"All that we know right now is our boys are safe and there's no injuries," said Eg Walters, general manager of the association.

Walters said the warehouse is the main storage area for the association in the entire province. It is around 5,000 square-feet.

Fire crews were seen pulling back shortly after the road was closed, as the smoke subsided. Newfoundland Power was also on scene.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed four lanes of traffic in the area near Honda One, just after 10 a.m. It reopened again an hour later.

