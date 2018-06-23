Skip to Main Content
Fire blazing near Sugarloaf Place in east end of St. John's
Crews are fighing the fire near Sugarloaf Place, which is near East White Hills Road.
Fire crews are battling this fire near Sugarloaf Place, off East White Hills Road. (Kyle Robert/Twitter)

A fire is growing on Sugarloaf Place, near East White Hills Road.

Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are fighting the fire. Police say there have been no injuries or damage to nearby homes so far.

CBC will provide more details as they become available.

