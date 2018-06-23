Fire blazing near Sugarloaf Place in east end of St. John's

A fire is growing on Sugarloaf Place, near East White Hills Road.

The fire on Sugarloaf Place, off Robin Hood Bay Road, is growing. <a href="https://twitter.com/andrewsampson_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andrewsampson_</a> on the scene <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/hrEIMcFv2S">pic.twitter.com/hrEIMcFv2S</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are fighting the fire. Police say there have been no injuries or damage to nearby homes so far.

Huge fire Logy Bay Road <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/aQ613WJwPE">pic.twitter.com/aQ613WJwPE</a> —@monKeySlaps

CBC will provide more details as they become available.