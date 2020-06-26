House fire in St. John's kills litter of puppies

Seven puppies died during a fire at a home on Empire Avenue in St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

A fire at a two-unit home on Empire Avenue in St. John's Thursday night resulted in the deaths of seven puppies.

The fire, which broke out around 9 p.m., caused extensive damage to the back of the residence, according to platoon chief Paul Chaytor.

The lone resident and an adult dog were able to make it out without injury.

Upon arrival, Chaytor said there was heavy smoke and fire expelling from the rear of the building.

"Unfortunately, they're not going to be able to go back into this building for quite some time," Chaytor told CBC News.

Newfoundland Power cut electricity to the home. After cleanup, the scene was turned over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Chaytor said it's not clear what was caused the fire. The RNC is investigating.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador