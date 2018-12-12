Skip to Main Content
Fire sinks boat in Grand Bank

Fire sinks boat in Grand Bank

A fishing vessel from St. Pierre is partially underwater in Grand Bank after it burned at the wharf Tuesday.
CBC News ·
The Marcel Angie II, a fishing vessel from St. Pierre, is partially underwater after burning at the wharf in Grand Bank on Tuesday. (Rod Dobbin/CBC)

A fishing vessel is partially underwater in Grand Bank after it burned Tuesday.

Pictures posted on Twitter by the Grand Bank Development Corporation showed the Marcel Angie II on fire at the wharf in Grand Bank.

The development corporation says the vessel is from St. Pierre but was docked in Grand Bank.

It says fire departments from both Grand Bank and Fortune responded and put out the fire.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|