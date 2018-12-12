Fire sinks boat in Grand Bank
A fishing vessel from St. Pierre is partially underwater in Grand Bank after it burned at the wharf Tuesday.
Pictures posted on Twitter by the Grand Bank Development Corporation showed the Marcel Angie II on fire at the wharf in Grand Bank.
The Marcel Angie II on fire at the dock in Grand Bank.
The development corporation says the vessel is from St. Pierre but was docked in Grand Bank.
It says fire departments from both Grand Bank and Fortune responded and put out the fire.