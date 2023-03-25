Fire shuts down St. John's International Airport terminal

Travel at St. John's International Airport is on hold Saturday after a fire in the terminal building late Friday night. (CBC)

A fire at St. John's International Airport has shut down the terminal building on Saturday.

The St. John's International Airport Authority anticipates the building will remain closed to the public until 6:00 p.m. at the earliest.

The airport authority says the fire began on the second floor of the terminal at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

St. John's Regional Fire Department, as well as airport emergency responders, were able to contain the fire to a specific area.

No one was hurt in the fire, but it has disrupted travel on a day when many flights were already cancelled or delayed due to the storm already lashing Newfoundland's east coast.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers as well as SJRFD officials remain on the scene to assess the damage and safety of the building.

The airport authority is now advising passengers not to visit the airport until it is determined the terminal can re-open safely. Travellers are also being asked to check with their airline before heading to the airport, but the terminal remains closed for the time being.



Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador