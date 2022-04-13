Labrador families displaced after apartment building fire in Sheshatshiu

A fire at this apartment complex in Sheshatshiu early Wednesday morning has displaced about a dozen people. (John Gaudi/CBC)

A fire at an apartment complex in Sheshatshiu early Wednesday morning has displaced about a dozen people in the Labrador community.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Canadian Red Cross, in a building on Kueste Street housed four apartments.

One person was sent to hospital following the fire.

The Red Cross has worked with one family — a mother and three children — to provide emergency help like food and clothing purchases, while the group says other affected families have found temporary living arrangements.

Police in Sheshatshiu hadn't identified the cause of the fire as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Efforts are also underway in nearby Rigolet to help the families.

"When I heard about the disaster up there from last night it just kind of hit me.… I don't know what I could do other than put a call out for some donations," said Sandi Michelin, who is working to send donations to the displaced families. "I can't imagine what the families involved are going through."

Michelin said donations will be collected until late next week when she hopes to ship the donations to Sheshatshiu. Air Borealis has agreed to ship the goods for free, she said.

She also knows of donations being co-ordinated in Cartwright.

"I hope that everything that we're able to get together and send off for the families will help them and ease their pain…help them in some way," she said.

A second fire was also reported in another area of Sheshatshiu on Wednesday on Beach Road, where a house suffered major interior damage.

A house was damaged by a fire on Wednesday morning on Beach Road in Sheshatshiu. (John Gaudi/CBC)