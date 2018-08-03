Fire threatens Scotsburn building in Grand Falls-Windsor

The Grand Falls-Windsor Fire Department worked to put out a fire behind the Scotsburn building Thursday night. (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter )

The Grand Falls-Windsor Fire Department responded to a fire behind the Scotsburn building on Thursday night.

A fire in a dumpster had spread to the commercial building on Hardy Avenue.

The outside rear of the building was damaged said fire chief Vince MacKenzie on Twitter.

MacKenzie said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the inside of the building.

There were no injuries in relation to the fire.

The RCMP is investigating the incident.

