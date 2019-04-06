Fire destroys pickup truck in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

Crews were called to a vehicle fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Friday night.

Members of the PCSP Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which broke out around 9:15 p.m. on Maggie's Place, near Old Broad Cove Road.

Chief Fred Hollett says the pickup truck was "fully involved" upon arrival.

He said there were no injuries, and the fire was knocked down and extinguished with no issues. The truck was destroyed.

Hollett said the scene was then passed on to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

It's not known at this time what caused the fire.

