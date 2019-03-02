Plaza gutted by fire in Paradise

A major fire destroyed a business in Neil's Pond Plaza in Paradise on Saturday afternoon.

Bad fire at subway in <a href="https://twitter.com/townofparadise?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@townofparadise</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/4NxMRlA2LY">pic.twitter.com/4NxMRlA2LY</a> —@rlegrow

The Topsail Road plaza is home to Subway, The Outport Restaurant and a number of other businesses.

The roof above Subway has completely collapsed.

These guys were in the building beside the plaza. They said they smelled smoke and looked out the window and the Subway was on fire, they saw employees running from the businesses <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/uOgFxSkVW2">pic.twitter.com/uOgFxSkVW2</a> —@megdroberts

Several trucks from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are on scene.

Thick smoke is filling the air in the neighbourhoods and streets surrounding the area, and traffic is being diverted to keep cars away.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said drivers in the area should expect delays.

terrifying scene outside subway plaza in Paradise... traffic diverted off topsail road up sunvalley drive and/or paradise road. have extra patience - this is bad, a lot of employees on the side of the road. hope everyone is okay! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/zhUXhwFah6">pic.twitter.com/zhUXhwFah6</a> —@lindsh23

