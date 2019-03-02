Skip to Main Content
Plaza gutted by fire in Paradise

The fire started Saturday afternoon in a business in the Neil's Pond Plaza on Topsail Road in Paradise.

The plaza is home to Subway, The Outport Restaurant and a number of other businesses

The roof of Neil's Pond Plaza in Paradise has collapsed. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

A major fire destroyed a business in Neil's Pond Plaza in Paradise on Saturday afternoon.

The Topsail Road plaza is home to Subway, The Outport Restaurant and a number of other businesses.

The roof above Subway has completely collapsed.

Several trucks from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are on scene.

Thick smoke is filling the air in the neighbourhoods and streets surrounding the area, and traffic is being diverted to keep cars away.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said drivers in the area should expect delays.

