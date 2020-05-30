Fire onboard Terra Nova FPSO, extinguished without injury

Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil regulator says it was notified early Saturday morning of a fire onboard the Terra Nova FPSO.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said that it had been told by Suncor Energy that the fire was extinguished, everyone on board is accounted for and there were no injuries.

The C-NLOPB said it is waiting for more information from Suncor about their assessment of the cause of the fire and their assessment of the damage.

The regulator said the vessel has been shut down for maintenance and there is no gas or crude held onboard.

Suncor told CBC News that it is working closely with the C-NLOPB and has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire, but couldn't comment on any damage to the vessel.

The company said the safety of the 82 people on board the Terra Nova FPSO remains its top priority.

