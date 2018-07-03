Skip to Main Content
Fire strikes vacant mill manager's house in Grand Falls-Windsor

It's the second fire at a vacant building in Grand Falls-Windsor in less than a week.

Fire chief says blaze doesn't appear suspicious

The house suffered extensive damage, but no one was injured. (Vincent MacKenzie/Twitter)

Fire crews remain on the scene after an overnight blaze at the mill manager's house in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Fire chief Vince MacKenzie told CBC News early Tuesday morning there is extensive damage to the home on Lincoln Road, especially its roof.

The home, owned by the Newfoundland and Labrador government, is maintained by the Department of Transportation and Works.

It has been vacant since the mill closed nine years ago.

Fire crews still working on an overnight fire at the house, which was vacant. (Vincent MacKenzie/Twitter)

There are no injuries, according to MacKenzie.

He said at this point, it doesn't appear that the fire is suspicious.

2nd recent fire at vacant building

This blaze comes just a few days after a blaze broke out at the Exploits Valley Ski Club on Scott Avenue. 

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP and firefighters responded to a call last Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

Nearby residents spotted the smoke and flames and used a fire extinguisher to contain the flames until emergency responders arrived. 

Police are treating the blaze as suspicious and the cause is under investigation. 

