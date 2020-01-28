Newer homes burn faster than old ones, warns commissioner during typically busy winter

There have been 45 building fires across Newfoundland and Labrador reported since Dec. 1, a number that's expected to grow as reports from fire departments are still being filed online to the provincial government.

Derek Simmons, director of fire services and fire commissioner of fire emergency services for the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, says the number of fires isn't out of line during what is typically a busy time of year as people turn up the heat in cold winter months.

"The risk is everywhere. The risk is in our homes, the risk is in our business, the risk is in our workplace. Anytime we put a combustible material too close to a heat source, the potential is there to have a fire," he said.

Simmons said today's larger, modern homes are likely to burn much faster than those built decades ago — modern furniture and appliances have a higher heat release rate so they burn much hotter and much faster, he said.

A fire in late December 2019 gutted the inside of Hotel Mount Pearl. (CBC)

The time to get out of your home once a fire breaks out is much shorter as well.

Simmons said people have about a two-to-three-minute window to get outside, so they shouldn't waste time trying to collect personal items or fighting the fire themselves. Having fire detectors on every level and in every bedroom is the best way to give yourself enough time to get out, he said.

However, while the reaction time to vacate a building may be lower today, Simmons said fatalities have been steadily declining.

In most recent years, Simmons said there are, on average, three to five fatalities a year in structure fires across the province.

"Back in the '70s we were averaging 13 to 15 fatalities a year, and if we go back to the '60s we were actually in the 25-to-30 range," he said.

Simmons said education goes a long way in fire prevention, noting that government websites and fire departments can provide useful information about how to identify risks and prevent house fires.

"We need to do our part, and that's each one of us, we need to be checking our homes, we need to be checking our work spaces, our business, to try and reduce those risks and educate ourselves about what those risks are," Simmons said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador