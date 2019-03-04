No link between mall fire and other blazes in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, say RCMP

Police say they've found no link between a fire that destroyed a strip mall in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and three other major recent blazes in the Labrador town.

Fire crews were called to the mall, on Hamilton River Road, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, and it took two hours to get the flames under control. Firefighters were still on scene Monday morning, watching for hot spots in the still-smouldering ruins.

"The way the building collapsed in, there's lots of voids and spaces where the fire was still burning, so as it burns through the rubble it's coming up. So we're back on scene putting out a few hotspots, but we had a long night last night," fire Chief Brad Butler told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning around 7:40 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

In September, the NorthMart grocery store, the Cozy Corner restaurant and the Fillatre Funeral Home were all badly damaged by fires. The RCMP told CBC on Monday morning that they've found no link between those fires and the one Sunday evening.

"Investigations have not determined any link between this and other recent fires in the town," wrote Const. Jolene Garland in an email.

Butler called in a second fire truck and a spare pumper from Serco, a company that provides services for the military base, and he said stopping the flames from spreading to the Woodward's C-Store and Gas Station next door was the main priority.

"We had to let the fire go because it was in the attic space, and the building was fully charged when we got here on scene so it was fully gone, but yeah, our focus was the gas station."

Butler said luckily the temperature wasn't cold enough to cause problems with the water supply, and the wind co-operated as well.

Crews concentrated on stopping the flames from spreading to the gas station next door, which remains closed today. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"If the wind was the wrong direction of blowing toward gas station, this would've been a totally different scene last night," said Butler.

The RCMP are now holding the scene.

The mall housed six businesses, including Reitmans and Eclipse clothing stores, a travel agency, and a sewing and alterations store.

