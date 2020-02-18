Skip to Main Content
Fire closes landfill in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
A town official says closing the landfill was done to help firefighters, who are dumping sand over the affected area to prevent any flare-ups.

Town says blaze is essentially out and crews are working to prevent any hot spots

CBC News ·
Smoke could be seen coming from the landfill Tuesday afternoon, after it was closed due to a fire. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

A fire has temporarily shut down Happy Valley-Goose Bay's landfill.

A town official told CBC News the blaze is contained, and fire crews are dumping sand over the affected area to prevent flare-ups. 

The decision was made to shut down the landfill Tuesday afternoon to help firefighters as much as they can, said the official.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area. 

There is no timeline for when the landfill will reopen. 

