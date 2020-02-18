Fire closes landfill in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A fire has temporarily shut down Happy Valley-Goose Bay's landfill.

A town official told CBC News the blaze is contained, and fire crews are dumping sand over the affected area to prevent flare-ups.

The decision was made to shut down the landfill Tuesday afternoon to help firefighters as much as they can, said the official.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area.

There is no timeline for when the landfill will reopen.