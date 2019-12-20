Fire destroys Burgeo home on the same day town gets new fire truck

A fire destroyed a Burgeo home Thursday night — just hours after the town received a new fire truck, courtesy of the provincial government.

The blaze burned for hours overnight and into the early morning with multiple firefighters on the scene.

Burgeo-La Poile MHA Andrew Parsons said he was in the district to attend the event that saw the volunteer fire department get a new truck, the town's first in decades.

He said it was a great day, but a different picture a short time later.

"When you wake up this morning, you see the trucks, and people have lost a home," Parsons told CBC Friday afternoon.

It's not clear what started the fire. (Submitted)

Parsons said in a small town, these events are even harder. He noted that the house was the deputy fire chief's childhood home.

"I can only imagine the emotion going through him as he was battling this blaze," Parsons said.

He said the silver lining is no one was hurt in the fire, and he commended the fire department for its quick and strong response.

The fire happened the same night of a fatal workplace incident. A man was found dead under an ice-resurfacing machine outside the Burgeo area.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating.

