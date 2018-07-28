Firefighting skills being put to the test at Corner Brook competition

Firefighters from all over the country are in Corner Brook this weekend to show off their skills at an intense firefighting competition.

The FireFit regional challenge, which began at the Corner Brook Civic Centre on Friday, pits firefighters against each other with a series of activities based on their regular duties.

Wearing all the gear that they would at the scene of a fire, athletes are given six firefighting tasks to complete in the fastest time possible: a stair climb, a hose hoist, forcible entry, running, a hose advance, and a victim rescue.

"It is definitely not a cakewalk," says organizer Hilary McRoberts.

Firefighters participating in the stair climb challenge must climb six flights of stairs wearing a heavy backpack. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

But unlike a real fire, there's no lives or property at risk, and this competition is only for the glory.

Many of these tasks are accomplished while lugging heavy weights, including a 165-pound mannequin in the victim rescue portion, and wearing a 42-pound high-rise pack while running up six flights of stairs during the stair challenge.

That's something that Corner Brook firefighter Wayne George enjoys.

"It's a sport, you love it or hate it, and unfortunately I love it," he said.

"They say it's the fastest two minutes in sports, and when you finish across that line with a dummy on your back, you're exhausted."

Including George, 16 members of the Corner Brook Fire Department are set to compete.

The competition continues until Sunday, and spectators are encouraged to come out and show their support.

