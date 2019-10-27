Fire extensively damages Corner Brook home

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and members of the Corner Brook Fire Department were called out to a report of a fire at a Corner Brook home on Sunday morning.

Officers and fire crews responded to the call on Walbournes Road around 2:45 a.m., the RNC said.

Officials report major smoke and fire damage to the residence, however neither of the two people who were home at the time were injured.

Fire crews were still working at the scene at 5:45 a.m.

A police investigation will begin once the Corner Brook Fire Department clears the scene.

