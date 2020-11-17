La Scie gets temporary services up and running after fire that destroyed town offices

With many community services at a standstill, the small town of La Scie, on the Baie Verte Peninsula, is trying to recover from the loss of a large town office that went up in flames a week and a half ago.

Mayor Kim Morey told CBC News the whole structure will have to be torn down and rebuilt. An insurance adjuster is supposed to visit the community this week to assess the damage and determine the cause of the blaze.

"We are meeting with some people in government too to see what type of funding is out there for us," said Morey. "And we did carry insurance for our building and its contents. So we are hoping that is going to cover us to build our new build."

La Scie experienced a power outage at 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, and according to residents, an hour later the town building — housed the fire hall, ambulance services, the town office, the library and the family resource centre — was up in flames.

While most of the structure was reduced to ash, other parts of the building had major smoke damage.

Town council wasted no time in making a plan to ensure emergency services were available, after the blaze took out the fire station and ambulance service offices.

At a council meeting the night of the fire, Morey said, members decided to use the town's arena for council chambers and ambulance services. All the salvageable library books are also stored at the arena.

Temporary structures

Fire trucks and equipment are temporarily located at the marine centre near the slipway, with the town working on constructing a shelter to store the trucks during the winter.

Mayor Kim Morey says she is already looking to the provincial government to help support a rebuild of the town's community centre. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"We don't know if the library will be back, if the family resource centre will be back. I think it's going to have a major impact on us for a while," said Krista-Lee Haas, the town's librarian.

She says the impact of the fire will be felt in the community for years to come. Haas had just reopened the library to the public after the pandemic closed it for months — but she's still working, from home.

Books by mail

"We set up a little drop box in front of my house for patrons in La Scie who have books. They can drop them back there," Haas said.

La Scie librarian Krista-Lee Haas says the books are in storage but should be salvageable. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

No flames reached the books or furniture, but it isn't clear if the collection has smoke damage. Haas says she believes the books should be fine to use, and the town is not accepting any book donations at this time. Residents can receive books by mail or use the digital library until a new physical space is available.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador