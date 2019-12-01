Fire destroys landmark Baie Verte inn

Baie Verte Fire Chief Lorne Head told CBC it took crews four hours to extinguish the fire at Dorset Country Inn. (Cindy Hurley/Facebook)

A landmark in Baie Verte has been destroyed by fire.

Fire Chief Lorne Head told CBC News crews responded to the Dorset Country Inn just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

He said there were a couple of people renting rooms at the inn, but they managed to get safely out of the building.

Head said it took crews four hours to extinguish the fire and douse hot spots. He added that Saturday night's snowstorm and high winds added to the challenge.

Baie Verte's Dorset Country Inn was destroyed by fire on Saturday night. (Cindy Hurley/Facebook)

After crews finish cleaning up on Sunday, RCMP and emergency services investigators will be on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Head said a nearby church was not damaged, but an adjacent home did sustain damage to its siding.

The chief said this is the third older building in Baie Verte to be ravaged by fire in two years.

It's not known how or where in the building the fire started.

