Fire destroys warehouse near Paddy's Pond

A commercial warehouse near Paddy's Pond has been destroyed by fire.

Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department were called out to the warehouse around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, where they found the structure completely engulfed.

Platoon Chief Barry Burke told CBC there were problems in getting water to fight the blaze, so a tanker was brought in to secure a supply from a nearby pond.

Burke says some equipment was also damaged in the fire.

Fire crews will remain at the scene through the day, he said, adding that an excavator has been brought to the site.

It's not known at this point what caused the fire.

With files from Lisa Gushue

