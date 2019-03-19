False alarms causing delays for St. John's fire department

The St. John's Regional Fire Department says alarm systems installed to keep homes and businesses safe are actually creating problems for emergency crews, and sometimes delaying responses to real emergencies.

Such systems are becoming more commonplace, but Rick Mackey, the fire department's deputy chief of operations, said people are installing them and forgetting to keep updating their emergency contact lists.

Then, when first responders arrive on the scene of an alarm call, they're having trouble accessing people's homes or businesses.

"That creates a problem for us, because all of a sudden we're in a time crunch," he said.

"We have to wait around, see if somebody's going to call. Constant communication back and forth with the alarm companies, trying to see if they can get a contact person so we can get in a properly check a residence or a premises."

Last year, the department responded to more than 300 false alarms.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department responded to more than 300 false alarms in 2018. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Equipment tied up

For a commercial call, two engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue crew respond and do an exterior check.

But before they can leave, they need to check the inside, and to do that they need to go through the alarm company to reach someone on the emergency contact list.

"The alarm company themselves keep telling us 'well, we've gone through the first two names, now we're trying to contact the third person and having trouble,'" said Mackey.

Do we get there in a timely manner, in the best function that we could have? Sometimes we're not able to. - Rick Mackey , St. John's Regional Fire Department

It's a lot of local equipment tied up waiting, and if something else happens, crews from further away will have to respond.

On top of that, the regional fire department's response area has grown over the years, to include areas such as Mount Pearl, Paradise, and Logy Bay-Middle Cove- Outer Cove.

Mackey says people need to make sure their alarm company's contact list is up to date.

"We will always come to help whenever an alarm goes off," said Mackey.

"That's not the point. The point is, do we get there in a timely manner, in the best function that we could have? Sometimes we're not able to."

