Skip to Main Content
Fire at vacant Corner Brook commercial building under investigation

Fire at vacant Corner Brook commercial building under investigation

An RNC fire investigator and a forensics unit are investigating a fire at a vacant building on Star Street.
CBC News ·
The Corner Brook Fire Department was called out shortly before midnight to a vacant building on Star Street. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

A fire at a vacant commercial building in Corner Brook is under investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, crews from the Corner Brook Fire Department were called out to the building on Star Street.

Police said there was "extensive damage" to the structure.

The RNC has remained at the scene, and a fire investigator and a forensics unit will continue further investigation through Sunday.

Police advise motorists that Star Street has been closed to traffic.

This is the second fire at a vacant Corner Brook building in as many weeks.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us