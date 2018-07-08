Fire at vacant Corner Brook commercial building under investigation

A fire at a vacant commercial building in Corner Brook is under investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, crews from the Corner Brook Fire Department were called out to the building on Star Street.

Police said there was "extensive damage" to the structure.

The RNC has remained at the scene, and a fire investigator and a forensics unit will continue further investigation through Sunday.

Police advise motorists that Star Street has been closed to traffic.

This is the second fire at a vacant Corner Brook building in as many weeks.

