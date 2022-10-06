Fire ravages Corner Brook housing complex, displacing 9 families

Nine families were displaced from this Corner Brook housing complex when it caught fire early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo/Name withheld by CBC)

Nine families in Corner Brook, N.L., are out of their homes following a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire, which started around 2 a.m., gutted an eight-unit housing complex in the Dunfield Park area of the city.

Seven of the families were living in the Crestview Avenue unit that caught fire while two others were evacuated from a nearby complex as a precaution.

"The top level was fully evolved and the bottom sustained heavy smoke," said Dan Eisenhauer, assistant deputy fire chief. "It also affected the nearby building."

No one was injured in the fire, and the fire department was not aware of any pets that may have been at risk. The families were moved into Newfoundland and Labrador Housing units for the night.

While the fire was quickly suppressed, said Eisenhauer, crews remained at the scene for six hours to ensure all the hot spots in the ceiling of the building were dealt with.

The front of the housing complex, on Crestview Avenue, was less extensively damaged than the rear of the building. (Submitted photo/Name withheld by CBC)

The scene has now been turned over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation of possible foul play.

Smoke alarms could still be heard even as the firefighters were finishing up, said Eisenhauer. It's a timely reminder that next week is Fire Prevention Week, he said.

"This year [the slogan] is Plan Your Escape," Eisenhauer said. "So that's just a reminder for the public to take a minute to plan your escape because, you never know, it could be you at two in the morning."

