Happy Valley-Goose Bay fire chief wants new training centre in Labrador

Happy Valley-Goose Bay's fire chief says the Big Land needs its own facility to train firefighters, so they can stop spending big bucks to send men and women to the island.

Brad Butler went before the 47th annual Combined Councils of Labrador general meeting on Thursday with his proposal to build a training facility in his town.

Butler estimates it would cost between $600,000 and $850,000 to get the facility up and running, but would save money and improve fire safety in the long run.

Fire Chief Brad Butler wants to see a new training centre located in Labrador. (Bailey White/CBC)

"Some of my firefighters have gone [away for training], but you're looking at three or four thousand dollars a pop to go, and the budgets for the town just can't handle it," he said.

The province has training centres near Clarenville and Grand Falls-Windsor, and holds week-long training courses each spring.

What would it look like?

The Grand Falls-Windsor facility features several buildings to simulate different scenarios firefighters could find themselves in.

A 2016 review of Happy Valley-Goose Bay's fire services recommended a new fire hall in the town. Butler would like to see a new training centre included on the same tract of land.

"What I've been looking at is a facility where there could be multiple types of burn rooms," he said. "It's either a three- or four-storey building with a tower for raising ladders and climbing."

Happy Valley-Goose Bay has dealt with major fires recently, including the NorthMart fire in September. (Rhona Rea)

Labrador is unique, he said, because most municipalities don't have full-sized fire trucks. Butler wants to have a facility where firefighters can come and train on fires using the same gear they have at home.

"You'd have to work the training around what they have."

Butler hopes a new training centre would not only improve the skills of the volunteer firefighters they have, but inspire more men and women to join their ranks.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador