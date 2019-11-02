St. John's sees 2 house fires in less than 24 hours

Six people were at home at the time of the fire on Byron Street. One person was taken to hospital. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Two fires less than a day apart in St. John's kept the fire department busy on the weekend.

A Friday evening fire displaced four people from a home in a St. John's suburb.

St. John's Regional Platoon Chief Roger Hounsell said crews responded around 6:20 p.m. Friday to Cherrington Street, in the west end neighbourhood of Cowan Heights.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy fire and smoke was coming from the rear of the bungalow.

Hounsell told CBC News there is substantial damage to the main floor of the home, with some water damage to the basement apartment.

He said crews knocked the fire down quickly and no one was hurt.

Byron Street blaze

On Saturday morning, firefighters were again pressed into service after fire broke out at a home on Byron Street, off Newtown Road.

Firefighters at the scene told CBC News six people were home when the fire started.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Byron Street Saturday morning. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

They all got out safely, but one person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

It's not clear what caused either of the fires.

