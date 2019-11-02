Bungalow fire leaves 4 people homeless in Cowan Heights

A residential fire in the west end of St. John's displaced four people on Friday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A Friday evening fire has displaced four people from a home in a St. John's suburb.

St. John's Regional Platoon Chief Roger Hounsell said crews responded around 6:20 p.m. Friday to Cherrington Street, in the west end neighbourhood of Cowan Heights.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy fire and smoke was coming from the rear of the bungalow.

Hounsell told CBC News there is substantial damage to the main floor of the home, with some water damage to the basement apartment.

He said crews knocked the fire down quickly, and cleared the scene by about 8:30 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is not yet known.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador