Water bomber, local fire departments respond to major fire in Burin

Several fire departments and a provincial water bomber are on the scene of a large fire in Salt Pond on the Burin Peninsula.

Crews from Burin, Marystown and Winterland are fighting the fire at an automotive scrap yard in the town.

Alex Coady, Marystown fire chief, said his department got the call around 6:30 Thursday evening.

A water bomber arrived on scene about an hour after that.

Flames and smoke can be seen from all over the area, and Coady said there are concerns the fire is burning toward the tree line behind the scrap yard.

Nearby gas stations have been shut down and the road is closed to traffic.

A spokesperson for Eastern Health said there are no plans to evacuate the nearby Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre.

Hospital staff is on alert, and additional managers are in place to closely monitor the situation.

