Rainfall douses Corner Brook fire advisory

After a wave of hot and dry weather was broken by recent rainfall, the City of Corner Brook has lifted its fire advisory.

The ban was put in place over the weekend, but recent rainfall and mild temperatures and a low provincial fire rating overall prompted the city to lift the advisory.

Media Advisory: City Wide Fire Advisory Lifted July 23, 2018<br>Please be advised the City wide fire advisory put in place on July 21, has been lifted as a result of the recent precipitation, mild temperatures, and provincial fire hazard rating of low.<br>Please use caution <a href="https://t.co/LxpkGdM5sn">pic.twitter.com/LxpkGdM5sn</a> —@CornerBrook

All open air burning is again allowed in the city, as long as residents have a permit, until the end of August.

Environment Canada has heat warnings in effect for parts of Newfoundland on July 23. (Environment Canada)

In parts of central and eastern Newfoundland, meanwhile, Environment Canada has a heat advisory in effect.

Warm and humid temperatures persist Monday and through the week in the Bonavista, Clarenville, Gander and Terra Nova regions.

Highs near 27 C, with a humidex hitting the mid 30s, are expected Monday, with some relief coming overnight with a low of 11 C by Tuesday morning.

However, Environment Canada said the hot temperatures will return by the middle of the week and advises that other warnings may come into effect.

People are reminded to drink water and stay in a cool place, and never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador