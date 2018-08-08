SUV bursts into flames near gas pumps at St. John's Costco
An SUV caught fire just a few hundred feet from the gas pumps at Costco in St. John's on Wednesday afternoon.
"It was a really great thing [the driver] moved. Thanks to him," said Pat Power, a member of the St. John's Regional Fire Department.
The man was heading to the pumps to gas up when he smelled smoke coming from his vehicle, Power said.
He steered clear of the pumps and got "two or three hundred feet" away before smoke started billowing from the dash, said Power.
The man managed to get out before the SUV burst into flames.
Power said the fire likely started in the engine, and that nobody was hurt.
A spokesperson from the St. John's Regional Fire Department said crews responded to an alarm at the store. The building was evacuated until firefighters dealt with the fire.
With files from Ariana Kelland