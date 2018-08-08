SUV bursts into flames near gas pumps at St. John's Costco

Emergency crews were at Costco in St. John's on Wednesday afternoon tending to a fire on the parking lot. (Harry LaSabre/Twitter)

An SUV caught fire just a few hundred feet from the gas pumps at Costco in St. John's on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was a really great thing [the driver] moved. Thanks to him," said Pat Power, a member of the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

The man was heading to the pumps to gas up when he smelled smoke coming from his vehicle, Power said.

This SUV burst into flames a few hundred feet from the gas pumps at Costco in St. John's Wednesday. (Submitted by Tammy Bourne)

He steered clear of the pumps and got "two or three hundred feet" away before smoke started billowing from the dash, said Power.

The man managed to get out before the SUV burst into flames.

SUV fire has all of Costco evacuated at this hour. Fire is out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/qD5Fa52azY">pic.twitter.com/qD5Fa52azY</a> —@arianakelland

Power said the fire likely started in the engine, and that nobody was hurt.

A spokesperson from the St. John's Regional Fire Department said crews responded to an alarm at the store. The building was evacuated until firefighters dealt with the fire.

