Fire set to Botwood home, while kids and adults inside: RCMP

Police say two adults and two children were able to escape a fire that had been deliberately set to their Botwood home while they were inside.

A 22-year-old man is in custody after the RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor got a report about the fire at 8:15 Friday morning. Police said criminal charges are pending.

The RCMP said no one was injured, but added that the home was extensively damaged.

The family is temporarily staying with relatives in the area and have been assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Grand Falls-Windsor with emergency purchases, such as food and clothing, while they await additional help through insurance, according to a Canadian Red Cross news release Friday night.

Police were still on the scene as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

