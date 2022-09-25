Here's what you need to know Sunday about post-tropical storm Fiona in N.L.

Four schools across Port aux Basques and Burnt Islands to remain closed on Monday

Post-tropical storm Fiona isn't done yet — it's tracking away from the island and heading toward Labrador before subsiding later on Sunday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Melissa Field said the south coast of Labrador saw wind gusts up to 90 km/h overnight Saturday and approximately 10 millimetres of rain.

"They aren't going to see quite the same sort of impact as the island portion of the province," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

The area could receive 10 to 20 millimetres of rain on Sunday, but winds should die down throughout the day.

The Salvation Army has coordinated an emergency shelter for people displaced from their homes in the Port aux Basques area at St. James Regional High School, located at 200 Hardys Arterial Road. People with pets who have been displaced can go to the Bruce II Sports Centre.

Steven Hynes, director of the Salvation Army's emergency disaster services, said people in the community are still coming to terms with the disaster.

"The plan right now is to take it as it comes," he said.

He said the Salvation Army will be providing breakfast, lunch and supper at the shelter, which is doubling as a warming centre.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District announced Sunday that four schools would be closed on Monday as a result of the storm. They include St. James Elementary and St. James Regional High in Port aux Basques, as well as LeGallais Memorial in Isle aux Morts, and Grandy's River Collegiate in Burnt Islands.

Both Port aux Basques and Burnt Islands remain in a state of emergency, with officials urging residents to stay indoors.

The provincial government has announced that Western Health has established a toll-free number for impacted residents to reach out and obtain the support they may need, including mental health support and other health needs. The Western Health Fiona Response Line can be reached at 1-833-920-0096, and is available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Port aux Basques was still under a state of emergency on Sunday. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Province formally requests federal assistance

On Sunday morning, the RCMP confirmed reports of a missing 73-year-old woman, noting that search efforts were underway.

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Minister of Justice and Public Safety John Hogan and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Elvis Loveless announced that the search has become a recovery mission, with efforts continuing when conditions allow.

"Anytime there's potential loss of life, it certainly brings home the reality of what's going on here," said Loveless.

Hogan announced that he had sent a letter to federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair formally requesting federal resources.

"I have been speaking to him several times over the last couple of days, even before the storm hit," said Hogan.

"He was aware that in all likelihood, we were going to need the assistance of the federal government. So, we'll work out the details of what that looks like over the next couple of days."

In addition to the homes that have been lost, power lines are down and debris is scattered around the area.

Port aux Basques town manager Leon MacIsaac said town staff are heading out to assess the damage.

"We do have a fair bit of destruction," he said.

MacIsaac said the town has set up concrete barriers to keep people out of dangerous areas and all residents should stay home except in emergencies.

"Getting a morning coffee is not an essential," he said.

A spokesperson with the provincial Department of Transportation said there is no significant damage to provincial highways but Route 408, the road to Cape Ray, remains closed as crews clean up debris and assess damage.

The Marine Atlantic ferry service has resumed regular operations. Meanwhile, some provincial ferry services remain unavailable as the storm makes it way through the province.

More than 2,600 Newfoundland Power customers in southwestern Newfoundland, along the west coast and on the Burin Peninsula are currently without power.

In a statement, a Newfoundland Power spokesperson said crews are assessing damage and working to remove trees from power lines.

Furey to be in Port aux Basques on Monday

Premier Andrew Furey, who was in Gallipoli, Turkey on Friday to attend the dedication ceremony for the final monument in the Trail of the Caribou, said he'll be in Port aux Basques on Monday.

"We will be focused onto the recovery of the area. I want to assure all people living in the area that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will be there to support them," he said.

Furey said he's had discussions with Andrew Parsons, MHA for the Port aux Basques area, and Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button about how the provincial government can help people who have been impacted by the storm.

He said the provincial government will help residents who have been displaced and will assist communities with cleanup and reconstruction.

Furey said an inventory of damage is being performed and he has spoken with the federal government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said the provincial government will evaluate its preparations and response to the storm. Public Safety Minister John Hogan and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless are set to hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. NT.

