Shanneyganock frontman announces relief concert for Fiona victims

The lineup for the concert isn't finalized, but Chris Andrews says his band, Shanneyganock, will be part of it. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

As residents on the southwest coast of Newfoundland grapple with the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, members of the province's arts community are organizing a concert to raise funds for relief efforts.

Shannyganock lead singer Chris Andrews said Wednesday that watching footage of the wreckage on in southwestern communities was heartbreaking.

"I can guarantee we'll have a great concert here for some people who really need it," he said.

Andrews said the band recently played in Burnt Islands, one of the communities hit hardest by the storm.

Fiona destroyed about 100 homes and displaced hundreds of people. The cost of the cleanup in communities in Newfoundland isn't yet clear but is expected to reach hundreds of millions of dollars across Atlantic Canada.

The concert will take place Oct. 30 at the Mary Browns Centre in St. John's. Andrews said performers are still being finalized, but Shanneyganock will be part of the lineup.

"Some of Newfoundland's great artists and Labrador's great artists also," he said.

Andrews said the concert, dubbed We Stand on Guard Again, has generated significant interest so far. He said the organizing committee includes the same people who organized the We Stand on Guard benefit concert for Hurricane Igor relief efforts in 2010.

He said ticket prices aren't finalized, but they will be sold through the Mary Brown's Centre box office. Organizers are hoping to raise about $500,000 for the Canadian Red Cross, which they hope the federal government will match.

Jill Brewer, CEO of St. John's Sports and Entertainment, which operates the Mary Brown's Centre, said the facility has plans from the 2010 Igor concert, which the organizers can use to help organize this year's concert.

"It was an honour to be able to help in any way that we possibly can," she said.