Fiona fundraiser concert raises just over $2M

The final tally is in from Sunday night's Fiona fundraiser concert.

The two-hour, star-studded We Stand On Guard Again concert collected just over $1 million, including corporate and phone-in donations, and ticket sales.

Among the corporate donors was fried chicken chain Mary Brown's, who donated the day's sales — $335,000 — to the cause.

Owner Greg Roberts described it as the busiest day on record for the company's outlets across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The federal government will match all donations, bringing the total to just over $2 million.

The money will go to the Red Cross recovery efforts for southwest Newfoundland communities hammered by September's hurricane.

