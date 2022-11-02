Fiona fundraiser concert raises just over $2M
That final total includes the $1 million raised from donations, and another $1M from Ottawa.
Final total includes donations matched by federal government
The final tally is in from Sunday night's Fiona fundraiser concert.
The two-hour, star-studded We Stand On Guard Again concert collected just over $1 million, including corporate and phone-in donations, and ticket sales.
Among the corporate donors was fried chicken chain Mary Brown's, who donated the day's sales — $335,000 — to the cause.
Owner Greg Roberts described it as the busiest day on record for the company's outlets across Newfoundland and Labrador.
The federal government will match all donations, bringing the total to just over $2 million.
The money will go to the Red Cross recovery efforts for southwest Newfoundland communities hammered by September's hurricane.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?