Ottawa sending Canadian Forces to N.L.'s southwest coast to help with Fiona cleanup

As residents continue to sift through the rubble where their houses used to stand, they can take a little comfort on Monday in knowing the Canadian Forces are on the way to help.

The federal government approved a request for assistance by the Newfoundland and Labrador government late on Sunday, which opens to door for Canadian Forces members to be deployed to the hardest hit regions and help out in any way they can.

Seamus O'Regan, federal minister of labour and one of seven MPs from N.L., said the Canadian Rangers will "immediately assess the situation," and there are 100 members from three platoons ready to help out.

He also said naval ships HMCS Goose Bay and HMCS Margaret Brooke are in St. John's and ready to help if needed.

The federal government also approved requests in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, where the storm also caused significant damage to private property and public spaces.

Damage beyond comprehensible, residents say

Canadian Forces members could have their hands full on Newfoundland and Labrador's southwest coast, where the devastation is still soaking in for local residents, many of whom have lost everything they owned.

It was the storm of a lifetime for people in places like Port aux Basques, which was hit with 134 km/hr winds, 77 mm of rain and water levels rising over a metre. About 20 houses were swept away, and one woman was killed when a powerful storm surge swept her out of her home.

The trauma is still setting in for local residents, but the cleanup is already underway, with people taking it upon themselves to dig out their own houses, or help out their neighbours.

Simone Rennehan was scouring her neighbour's house in Port aux Basques, looking for anything she could clean and salvage for the family that lives there. (CBC)

Simone Rennehan was sifting through the rubble on Sunday, both inside and outside her neighbour's house. She looked for anything that wasn't water damaged and brought it back to her house to clean. She pulled out appliances, dishes, bicycles — anything that could be saved.

When asked by a reporter why she was doing it, she replied "because I'm a neighbour. You gotta try to help out when you can."

Todd Anderson was at the waterfront in Port aux Basques on Sunday to take stock of the damage to his parents' house.

The basement was flooded, and the exterior had taken a beating, but he said the house seemed structurally sound. Around the house, however, neighbouring properties had been hit much worse.

"It's a feeling of shock," he said. "The magnitude of the damage is more than I can comprehend right now.... I've lived here for years and we've seen our share of storms, but nothing at all like this. It's pretty overwhelming, actually."

Todd Anderson points to his parents' house on the shoreline in Port aux Basques. It suffered significant damage, but he's hoping it can be salvaged. (Dan Arsenault/CBC)

His parents had been hesitant to leave before the storm, but were convinced by family members to go stay with their son. What they thought would be a one-night stay is now an indefinite relocation until their house can be examined by a professional.

About 200 people have been displaced from their homes, and many of those residents spent the weekend at an emergency shelter set up by the Salvation Army.

Condolences pouring in for woman killed in storm

Newfoundland and Labrador was the only province to suffer loss of life.

RCMP confirmed on Sunday that a 73-year-old woman died after being swept out of her home by a strong storm surge. Her body was recovered just before 4 p.m.

"My heart breaks for the family and friends of the woman from Port aux Basques who passed away when Hurricane Fiona made landfall," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a message posted to social media. "We're keeping you in our thoughts – and we'll continue to make sure you, and your fellow Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, have the support you need."

Premier Andrew Furey called it "gut-wrenching news," and sent condolence to the woman's family and friends.

N.L. residents describe harrowing experience living through Fiona Duration 2:01 Residents of Port-aux-Basques, N.L., describe the harrowing experience of living through post-tropical storm Fiona — and what they’re witnessing in its aftermath.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador