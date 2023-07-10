C.B.S. family feel young son's daycare dismissal is discriminatory

Yaw and Julianne Antwi-Adjei's four-year-old son was dismissed from a Conception Bay South daycare in April. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Yaw and Julianne Antwi-Adjei say they were blindsided when their four-year-old son, Milo, was dismissed from a Conception Bay South, N.L. daycare without warning in April.

They say the daycare didn't notify them of any issues with their child before they were called into an emergency meeting and dismissed.

"The first meeting we had, we were told that our son is being terminated from the daycare," Yaw said. "It was such a hard thing to take at the time."

Some children with autism have been dismissed from daycares in the St. John's area because they need extra support from what's called an inclusion worker. There's currently a shortage of early childhood educators to fill those positions.

However, the Antwi-Adjeis said their son doesn't have an exceptionality and wasn't enrolled in the daycare's inclusion program.

Their son's dismissal comes as the province is in the midst of a child-care crisis, where there are only enough regulated spaces for 14 per cent of children , according to a report released in May by the Childcare Resource and Research Unit, a non-profit research institute based in Toronto.

The Antwi-Adjeis haven't yet found another space at a daycare, and the situation means Julianne can't return to her nursing job next month.

There is only enough regulated child care in Newfoundland and Labrador for 14 per cent of children, according to a report released in May. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The couple said their son transferred to the C.B.S. daycare at the end of December after attending another centre in St. John's for two years, and said their son didn't have any issues at his previous daycare.

They say their son did have some issues once he transferred, like crying when saying goodbye when his parents dropped him off, but the couple said they believed it was because the daycare was a new environment and they had just moved into a new home.

The Antwi-Adjeis said the daycare alleged their son was terminated because he wouldn't get ready to go outside and also claimed their son nearly knocked a staff member down the stairs.

But the family said they weren't warned about those issues before the termination and feel some of the daycare's claims may be exaggerated.

"Not one incident report," added Julianne. "If anything happens in a daycare, there should be an incident report."

Yaw also said the daycare claimed the staff didn't feel safe around his son.

"Why would anybody, even an adult, be saying that they don't feel safe around a four-year-old kid?" Yaw asked.

"Milo, my son, I can say with all certainty, is not a problem kid as they try to portray."

Discrimination at daycare

Yaw, who is Black and originally from Ghana, says his son was the only child of colour attending the daycare.

The Antwi-Adjeis said they're not accusing the daycare of racism, but say other children asked about their son's skin colour, which they surmise left the four-year-old feeling different.

"Be in the shoes of the little kid," said Yaw. "See how he feels in an environment where he feels so unique."

The family said they're angry with how the process unfolded and that there weren't any plans to intervene and support their son.

"I strongly feel my son was like discriminated against at that daycare," Yaw said.

Meanwhile, Julianne says the experience is far different than the one she had putting her younger children in daycare.

"They needed some support and inclusion support. So the two experiences are like chalk and cheese," said Julianne.

Because many daycares in the province are private businesses, and their services are in high demand, Julianne said she feels like the centres can pick and choose which children they want to take care of.

"People have said that they feel like a lot of these daycares are kind of taking advantage of the situation because they know that people are so desperate and people are just needing daycare," she said.

Search is mission impossible

The family is still on the hunt for another daycare for Milo and their young daughter before Julianne returns to work.

One daycare the family contacted told them they had so many kids on their wait list, they scrapped it altogether.

"It's feeling like mission impossible for a lot of people," said Julianne.

If she doesn't find care, she wonders what it could mean for her eventual return to work.

"I've already been off on maternity leave. They don't have to approve me any more time, unpaid leave. I could lose seniority, my pension. There are a lot of things at stake here," she said.

Meanwhile, the family thinks access to daycare in the province should be increased to deal with the province's child-care woes.

"If you make daycares affordable but no access, you're solving one problem and then creating another. So I encourage the authorities to look into this whole thing holistically and make sure there's a balance between access and affordability," said Yaw.

But he also has another request for the province's child-care system.

"Create the safe environment for all minority groups and people who are different," he said.