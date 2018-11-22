Labrador says farewell as Northern Ranger makes final passenger voyage along coast

With people along the Labrador coast bidding farewell to the MV Northern Ranger, it was a sentimental port in Goose Bay yesterday as the ship fought through the ice forming on Terrington Basin to get its passengers to shore.

"Gonna miss the old girl," Darren Budgell said as he waited at the port Wednesday evening to pick up his brother arriving from Rigolet.

Darren Budgell, who came to pick up family who travelled aboard the Northern Ranger from Rigolet, says he's sad to see the ship go. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"She's done her time. She's done her duties for the north and south coast for many years," he said. "Sad to see her go."

The vessel has served the isolated communities along Labrador's coast for over 30 years. The Northern Ranger and the Astron, a cargo ship that also services the coast, are being replaced by one boat, with roll-on, roll-off capabilities next season.

The Northern Ranger makes an icy entrance to the Goose Bay port Wednesday on its final passenger run. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"You don't know what you got till it's gone," said Georgina Allen as she disembarked from the Ranger.

"You've got to look for the future and hope for the best, but at the same time, there was a lot of good memories made on that boat."

Georgina and Lorraine Allen took their last trip to Happy Valley-Goose Bay aboard the Northern Ranger, which arrived Wednesday evening. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Coast says goodbye

Communities have been saying goodbye as the ship passes through. A large crowd came down to the port in Nain on Monday, flanked by a brass band, to give the ship a traditional sendoff.

"We didn't expect it, I didn't know it was going to happen," said Scott Chant, the Northern Ranger's captain for the last three years.

"It's something that I'll always remember and I'll carry with me for my professional career for the rest of my life.… The place is absolutely intoxicating. The people are absolutely amazing."

'Growing pains'

Though Nunatsiavut Marine will continue to provide shore services, the Woodward group of companies will be operating the new vessel.

Scott Chant has captained the Northern Ranger for the past three years. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Chant says it's starting to set in for crew who will be losing their jobs after the run comes to a close. He says dock workers in Lewisporte and Cartwright are also facing layoffs as those ports are not included in the new service.

The Northern Ranger will continue to deliver cargo until the ice doesn't allow for it anymore. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I think a lot of people are feeling a nervousness in their belly of knowing your occupation is going to be taken away," Chant said.

"I don't think the reality has hit us all yet, but as things are winding down … it's becoming a reality."

The Northern Ranger will conclude its passenger service later this week in Black Tickle, but Chant says it will continue in cargo mode until the ice will no longer allow it.

"We will do and carry as much as we can to support the people on the coast."

