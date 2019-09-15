School district dropping junior high final exams in pilot project
Schools need permission from staff, council to take part in 3-year program
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is planning to eliminate junior high final exams in a pilot project.
At its weekly meeting Sept. 7, the district outlined the three-year program, which will discontinue final exams in grades 7 to 9 "in favour of more frequent, regular assessment and evaluation throughout the year," according to a release from the district.
The district said schools will require the approval of its staff and school council and will be able to opt in or out at any point during the three-year trial period.
"During this time, the district will monitor outcomes to determine whether there has been a positive impact on student success," said the release.
CBC has asked for more details from the district. A spokesperson said someone would be available for comment Monday.
