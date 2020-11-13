Final ratification vote for striking Dominion workers coming Friday

Striking Dominion workers across the province have been voting on the newest deal offered by parent company Loblaw. The final ratification voting meeting will take place on Friday. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Striking Dominion workers are casting their final ratification votes on a final offer from parent company Loblaw on Friday, as they close their 12th week on the picket line.

The province's 1,400 workers have been on strike since Aug. 22, after Loblaw ended a $2-an-hour wage increase for essential workers implemented during the pandemic.

Those on the picket line are also calling for more full-time jobs and wage increases.

Unifor, who represents Dominion workers, says more than 80 per cent of Dominion workers are part time. The union also says 60 full-time jobs were converted into part-time positions last year.

Friday's vote comes a day after Loblaw recorded an almost seven per cent increase in profits in the third quarter of 2020, with Loblaw President Sarah Davis saying the company "continued with its 2020 winning streak."

Revenue for the 16-week period ending Oct. 3 totalled $15.67 billion, up from nearly $14.66 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Loblaw's final offer to workers came on Saturday through provincially-appointed mediator Wayne Fowler.

That offer came after several weeks away from the bargaining table — where union negotiator Chris McDonald said Loblaw made no significant improvement to their original offer.

Workers have been voting on ratification of the latest offer throughout the week, with the final meeting happening Friday in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Vote tallies will be made available some time Friday night, according to Unifor Local 597.

Unifor is also continuing its lawsuit against the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary over an incident when police responded to a picket line at Weston Bakery in Mount Pearl on Oct. 27.

Kyle Rees, a lawyer representing Unifor, told CBC Radio's On The Go last week that no further injunctions have been made against where striking workers can protest, after Loblaw secured an injunction to prohibit picket lines at the company's Mount Pearl distribution centre in October. The matter is due back in court on Monday.