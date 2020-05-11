St. John's support for Feildian Guardians purchase will be a blow for private rink, says owner

The City of St. John's is poised to backstop a $3-million real estate deal that will see the Avalon Celtics minor hockey association purchase and operate Feildian Gardens arena, and as a consequence, take away nearly 50 per cent of business at another privately owned rink.

Councillors are expected to approve the complex financial arrangement at its regular public meeting Monday afternoon.

According to a briefing document, the city has already approved a $100,000 capital grant for the Avalon Minor Hockey Association to purchase Feildian Gardens on Pennywell Road from Northpoint Sports.

During a private meeting in February, city leaders also voted to give Avalon Minor Hockey a $400,000 interest-free loan, with no payments for five years, and guarantee a $2.5-million loan from a lending institution.

It's expected that formal approval of that arrangement will be granted during Monday's public meeting.

Storied history for hockey organization

The Celtics is a hockey institution in Newfoundland and Labrador, with a long and storied hockey history in the city. It has an enrolment of just under 400 players ages five to 18.

It is said the be the only minor hockey group in the province that practices and hosts its home games at a private, for-profit rink: Yetman's Arena on Bonaventure Avenue.

The association pays some of the highest hourly ice rental fees in the province, at roughly $220.

Celtics president Mark Sexton declined an interview request Monday morning, saying he would prefer to speak publicly after the city makes a decision.

But a city document says the association has experienced difficulty accessing enough ice hours "at affordable rates" to run its programs.

Feildian Gardens is currently owned by Northpoint Sports, and is in the process of being purchased by Avalon Celtics minor hockey for $3 million. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The association has also faced increasing costs for office space and storage.

The plan is for Avalon Minor Hockey to establish a non-profit entity called the Celtics Centre Hockey Corporation to operate the facility, similar to a model already used to operate Twin Rinks, which is home to St. John's Capitals minor hockey.

An assessment of Feildian Gardens found "no issues identified" with the structure and ice plant.

'That's a big hole'

Meanwhile, Yetman's Arena owner Pat Yetman Jr. acknowledged that losing the Celtics will be a serious blow to his business, which he said is already on thin financial ice.

Yetman said Avalon Minor purchases 33 of the 56 hours of ice available each week at his facility, and "I did whatever I could to make sure they were looked after." But he admitted "sometimes it was difficult" because of the requirements of his own hockey school and other customers.

"I'm pretty nervous about it," said Yetman. "That's a big hole."

Yetman said it's hard for him to compete with public rinks because "I don't have anyone guaranteeing my loan and I have a high interest rate."

Because of the high costs of energy, repairs and operations, Yetman admitted that operating an ice rink is a challenge.

He said he is facing a $500,000 expense to repair or replace the ice plant, had to invest heavily to repair his ice resurfacers and upgrade safety equipment, and said the marginal business numbers make it hard to even get a loan.

"If I could survive at $200 ice rates, I would. But as of now, who knows where they're going to be," he said.

City should be fair, owner says

Yetman said he's happy for Avalon minor that it was able to get help from the city. But he also believes the city should provide assistance to operations like his, which provides much-needed ice time for users.

"I just hope they don't forget about the other two arenas that have been supplying ice time and recreation services to the kids in town for many years," said Yetman, referring to his facility, and privately owned Capital Hyundai Arena, formerly Prince of Wales Arena.

Pat Yetman Jr. is a former elite hockey player who played most of his professional career in Europe. He is now the majority owner of Yetman's Arena in St. John's. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Yetman played 10 years of professional hockey in Europe before his career was cut short by a wrist injury. He purchased the former O'Hehir Arena as an investment, and ensure adequate ice time to operate his family's well-known hockey school.

He said he's unable to draw a salary from the business because his costs make it difficult to turn a profit, and said Avalon Minor represented nearly half his annual revenue.

Now he said he will have to compete with an arena that can offer lower ice rentals because it is receiving the backing of the city. And will also have to scramble to find customers to fill the slots traditionally occupied by Avalon Minor.

"Are we getting financial help as well? I could definitely use a grant to do some upkeep at the arena," he said.

Avalon Minor will pay $175,000 annually to service its $2.5 million loan, and will pay the city $25,000 annually after five years.

Should Avalon Minor default on its loan, the city will take over. But city officials believe it's worth the risk.

"It reduces the need for the city's involvement in the construction of another ice surface by increasing the hours available for minor sporting groups," according to a city brief. "Surrounding municipalities have had to invest in constructing rink facilities at substantial cost. The proposal here allows the city to greatly support minor hockey at a minimal comparable cost."

