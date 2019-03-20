'Put the crab back on the table,' frustrated fishermen chant at rally

Hundreds of fishermen and plant workers filled a downtown St. John's hotel — and then downtown streets of St. John's — on Wednesday to rally against what they called poor decision-making by federal fisheries managers.

Even before unionized fisheries workers took to the streets for a march, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans closed its main building as a pre-emptive security measure.

"Seamus, Seamus, if you're able, put the crab back on the table," members of the Fish Food and Allied Workers union chanted during a midday rally at the Delta Hotel's main ballroom, referring to federal cabinet representative Seamus O'Regan.

As many as 600 people had crowded into the meeting, organized by FFAW-Unifor.

"We need a change of government because we aren't being listened to," said Dwight Petten, who fishes from Port de Grave in Conception Bay.

“Seamus, Seamus If you’re able, put the crab back on the table,” chanting FFAW members at rally in St.John’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFAWprotest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFAWprotest</a> <a href="https://t.co/giCIpQzvj7">pic.twitter.com/giCIpQzvj7</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

"We're being shut out by DFO."

The union led its members on a march through downtown St. John's, ending at the Baine Johnston building off Duckworth Street, where O'Regan has his ministerial office.

During a fiery speech, FFAW President Keith Sullivan said he would love to tell his members that DFO is listening, but everyone would know that is untrue.

Sullivan called out all of the province's seven MPs, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While cuts to crab quotas have drawn fire from FFAW members, union members also want action on the reinstatement of a commercial cod fishery and a seal cull.

The crowd rose to a standing ovation twice over the issue of seals. With one of them, Sullivan asked his members to make some noise if they thought seals were a serious issue.

DFO closes building in White Hills

DFO closed its White Hills building around 11:30 a.m. as a "precautionary measure," saying it had to make decisions about the safety and security of employees.

"This is a challenging time for the fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador and as in some years past, there will be those who will wish to express their concerns through protest activities," read a DFO statement.

Dwight Petten fisherman from Port au Grave says “The other group (FishNL) can’t bring out a crowd like this.” Also says “We’re being shut out by DFO” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFAWprotest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFAWprotest</a> <a href="https://t.co/96YNBl97wi">pic.twitter.com/96YNBl97wi</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

"While there are no protesters at the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Centre at this time, protests can create a dynamic situation."

In 2017, protesters smashed through windows and doors at DFO's building before entering and making their way through the halls.

"We recognize the right of individuals to voice their concerns in a peaceful and respectful manner," DFO said in its statement.

"Our first priority, however, remains the well-being of our employees and the security of government of Canada property and assets."

⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY⚠️ There will be a large rally group walking from the Delta Hotel on New Gower Street, to the Baine Johnston Building on the East end of Duckworth Street, beginning at 12:45 pm today. Traffic in the area will be affected during this walk. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

